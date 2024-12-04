Kerrville-Schreiner Park set to close Dec. 7 for bow hunt

AD

Kerrville-Schreiner Park is hosting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) wildlife management bow hunt from December 7-22. For safety reasons, the Hillside area of KSP will be closed to all traffic and park visitors during this time.

The Riverside area will remain open and accessible to the public as usual. The Hillside area will reopen at noon on Dec. 22.

The hunt is managed through an electronic drawing process facilitated by TPWD’s Public Hunt Program. This year, standby hunters will not be allowed onsite. For more information on how hunters are selected for this program or to learn more about the Public Hunt Program, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/Hunt/public.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD