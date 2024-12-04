AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerrville-Schreiner Park set to close Dec. 7 for bow hunt

todayDecember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Kerrville-Schreiner Park is hosting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) wildlife management bow hunt from December 7-22.  For safety reasons, the Hillside area of KSP will be closed to all traffic and park visitors during this time.

The Riverside area will remain open and accessible to the public as usual.  The Hillside area will reopen at noon on Dec. 22.

The hunt is managed through an electronic drawing process facilitated by TPWD’s Public Hunt Program.  This year, standby hunters will not be allowed onsite.  For more information on how hunters are selected for this program or to learn more about the Public Hunt Program, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/Hunt/public.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%