Kerrville Sports Complex now accepting eclipse viewing reservations

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now selling parking passes to view the April 8 total eclipse at the Kerrville Sports Complex. A limited number of parking passes will be sold for regular-sized family vehicles to stay at the KSC to view the eclipse. Prepurchasing a parking pass is the best way to ensure there is a place to go on that day, according to city officials.

The Kerrville Sports Complex stretches across Holdsworth Drive and consists of a baseball/softball complex, 111 Home Run Drive, and a soccer complex, 117 Sweeper Lane. Parking passes are being sold in advance for $75 per car (limited to one per household). Parking passes will not be sold at the gate. Parking pass holders will have access to food, water, restrooms, and fields/open spaces at the KSC Viewing Location. Guests are encouraged to bring any supplies (water, food, first aid, etc.) they may need to be comfortable for the day.

To purchase a KSC Viewing Location Parking Pass, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration. Parking passes are also sold via phone at (830) 257-7300, or in-person with the Parks Office located at 2385 Bandera Highway.

For additional information and rules/regulations on the Kerrville Sports Complex viewing location, visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/2083/Eclipse-Viewing-at-the-Kerrville-Sports. Shuttle services will not be provided from this location to the Kerrville Eclipse Festival. No refunds are awarded under any conditions. All purchases are final and non-transferable.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. A hard copy proof of receipt must be provided at the gate on the day of the event. Parking spots are for vehicles only. Drive aisles must remain clear at all times. Motorcycles require their own parking spaces. Accessible parking spaces are available in each lot by reservation only. Pets are not permitted at the Kerrville Sports Complex. Overnight dry camping is not permitted at this location. Glass containers, consumption of alcohol and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted on complex grounds.

For more information, contact recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.

