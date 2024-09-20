Kerrville’s 23rd Holiday Lighted Parade accepting entries

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 23rd Annual Holiday Lighted Parade, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23, at 6 p.m. in Downtown Kerrville.

Registration information and parade rules can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1344/Holiday-Lighted-Parade. All entries must be completed online, and payment is due at the time of registration. All participants must review the rules and regulations before applying, and the entry fee is $50 per entry. Registration for the parade will close on Monday, November 4, at 5 p.m., and the event will be limited to the first 100 entries. Late registration will be accepted until noon on Nov. 8 for $75 per entry if spots are still available.

The Holiday Lighted Parade first began in 2001 and features participants from businesses, non-profits, youth groups, car clubs, and marching units. Awards will be given to the winners in four categories: Marching, Youth, Non-Profit, and Commercial Business. A panel of local judges will evaluate each participant during the parade, and winners will be announced at the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony directly following the parade. First place winners in each category will receive $150.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

