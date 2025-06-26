Kerrville’s Fourth on the River Event reminders

AD

“Kerrville’s Fourth on the River” celebration, presented by Arcadia Live, will return to Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Dr., on Friday, July 4. The free event promises an evening filled with entertainment, food, and patriotic festivities for the entire community, capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. Admission is free and open to the public. The entertainment lineup is as follows:

~3:15 p.m.-Los Juanas

~5:15 p.m.-Jamie Lin Wilson

~6:45 p.m.-Robert Earl Keen

~8:15 p.m.-Surprise Headliner

~9:45 p.m.-Fireworks Display

The City of Kerrville wants to remind residents and visitors to observe all event rules to help ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Vehicular access to Louise Hays Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic for the entire day on July 4. This includes the parking lot adjacent to the Dog Park in Lehmann-Monroe Park.

To prepare for the fireworks, Tranquility Island and the Kerrville River Trail from Francisco Lemos Street to Louise Hays Park, including the library ramp, will close at 8 p.m. Public access is prohibited during this time and will reopen once the Kerrville Fire Department confirms the area is safe after the display.

Personal fireworks are strictly prohibited within city limits. Public fireworks displays are permitted only if all applicable state and local laws are followed and a proper permit has been issued.

Due to safety reasons, prohibited items in the event area include outside alcoholic beverages, tents/canopies, and pets (including dogs).

Prohibited items in the park include glass containers, smoking, vaping, and the use of e-cigarettes.

Motorized vehicles, including golf carts and motorized skateboards are not allowed on the Kerrville River Trail.

In accordance with City Ordinance Sec. 74-2, the city retains the authority to regulate all activities and hours of public access within city parks and recreation areas to protect public health, safety, and welfare. The City and Arcadia Live thank everyone for their cooperation.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

