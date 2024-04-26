AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey claps back after ‘Spacey Unmasked’ documentary trailer debuts

todayApril 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The trailer to Spacey Unmasked, a documentary about Kevin Spacey from the U.K.’s Channel 4 that will debut there on May 6, has debuted online.

Thanks to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, the doc will also air in the States at some point, Variety reports.

In 2017, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning House of Cards star’s career was sidelined by sexual assault allegations. He was found not guilty in July 2023 in a London court of a series of sexual assaults against several accusers.

The trade says the documentary was in the works before Spacey’s acquittal and the film’s producers acknowledge it.

According to a logline published by the trade, “Spacey Unmasked is a forensic look at a man who was once one of the most admired and respected actors in the world. Featuring never-seen-before interviews and archive, the series examines his life from childhood to early success on Broadway and subsequent meteoric rise to stardom.”

Producers explain, “This two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct and talks to multiple men unconnected to that case,” teasing that almost all those men have never spoken to media before.

In response to the trailer news, a rep for Spacey sent Variety a cheeky statement from the actor, who reportedly said, “I’m honored to be starring in my first film with Warner Brothers in many years. I hope the Academy takes note of some of the great acting by the lesser known cast.”

ABC Audio attempted to confirm the comment, but had not received word back from Spacey’s camp as of press time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%