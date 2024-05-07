AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Entertainment News

Mattel revs up Matchbox movie with 'Extraction' franchise director Sam Hargrave in the driver's seat

May 7, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Barbie became the biggest movie of 2023 and, as reported, Mattel is opening its toy chest to find more box office gold by revving up a Matchbox movie.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Mattel Films has landed someone with serious action movie chops to bring it to the big screen: stunt coordinator-turned-Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave.

The filmmaker is teaming up with bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) to turn the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Incidentally, Mattel points out two Matchbox cars are sold every second somewhere around the world, and no doubt they’re hoping that turns into ticket sales, too.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

