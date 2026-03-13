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Rev Rock Report

KISS celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Destroyer’ with new merch line

todayMarch 13, 2026

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Cover of KISS’ ‘Destroyer’ (Island Def Jam)

Sunday marks 50 years since KISS released their fourth studio album, Destroyer, and to celebrate the occasion the band has released a new line of products and merchandise.

The Destroyer anniversary collection includes a metallic gold and purple fire vinyl pressing of the album, which will ship March 27, as well as a limited purple liquid-filled vinyl edition, which will be released May 1.

In addition, there’s a Destroyer jacket, featuring an embroidered KISS logo, plus a pullover sweatshirt, raglan sleeved shirt and belt buckle, along with a T-shirt with the Destroyer cover, available only to members of the KISS Army.

All items are available at shopkissoline.com.

Released March 15, 1976, Destroyer featured future KISS classics “Detroit Rock City,” “Shout It Out Loud,” “God of Thunder” and the ballad “Beth,” which became their first top-10 single. The album peaked at #11 on the Billboard Album chart, making it the third consecutive KISS record to make the top 40.

Within a year, Destroyer was certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it the band’s first Platinum record; it was eventually certified double Platinum.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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