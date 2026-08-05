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Buck Country Music News

Koe Wetzel and Ella Langley are ‘Jaded’ after their ‘Fight’

todayAugust 5, 2026

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Koe Wetzel & Ella Langley’s “Jaded” (Columbia Records)

Before Ella Langley scored multiple hit duets with Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, she had another male counterpart, Koe Wetzel. But Koe’s not “Jaded” — he’s just back with another Ella collab that’s his new radio single. 

“Ella’s been one of my favorite people to write and sing with for a long time,” he says. “We recorded ‘That’s Why We Fight’ early on in both of our careers, and getting back in a room together was something we talked about every time we saw each other. When she sings, you believe it and I’m excited we could get this one out there to the fans.”

“Koe and I have known each other and been friends for a long time,” Ella adds. “He was one of the first artists I ever got to collaborate with and one of the first I went out on the road with back in 2022. Getting to write and record another song together is special.”

“Jaded” was co-written by Koe and Ella with ERNEST and Jordan Schmidt. It will make its debut on Friday.

It’s the follow-up to Koe’s The Night Champion album, which came out in June. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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