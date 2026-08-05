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Buck Country Music News

Luke Bryan fans, here’s your ‘Sign[s]’: Title track and autographs coming soon

todayAugust 5, 2026

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Luke Bryan’s ‘Signs’ (MCA)

“Signs” point to a new Luke Bryan track dropping on Friday. 

“In honor of the #Signs title track releasing this week, I have some more signed CDs available for y’all for a limited time,” he wrote on his socials, along with photos of a massive number of compact disc booklets laid out as he autographs them.

“Get ready for September and pre-order your copy now,” he closed the post. 

“Signs” follows his #12 hit “Country and She Knows It,” which sits right beside his #11 duet with George Birge, “Ride, Ride, Ride,” on the country airplay chart. His tour namesake, “Word on the Street,” plus “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” and “Made it a Memory” have already come out as well. 

The full Signs will be posted Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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