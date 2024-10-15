AD
Local News

KPD officer involved in early morning shooting

todayOctober 15, 2024

A Kerrville Police Department officer was involved in an early morning shooting which resulted in a fatality.  On Tuesday, October 15, at approximately 1:19 a.m., a KPD officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations on a passenger car which was driving north on Sidney Baker.  The vehicle fled from the officer, and the officer pursued the suspect north on State Highway 16, according to a press release.

Officers from the Fredericksburg Police Dept. and deputies from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist as the pursuit continued into Gillespie County.  Tire deflation devices were successfully deployed into the path of the vehicle as the vehicle approached the city of Fredericksburg.  The suspect entered the Fredericksburg city limits and eventually lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle rolling and crashing in the 1100 block of State Highway 16.  The suspect excited his vehicle and began charging toward the KPD officer, who discharged their service weapon, shooting the suspect, according to KPD.

The Justice of the Peace arrived on scene and pronounced the suspect deceased.  The identity of the suspect is unconfirmed at this time.

The name of the KPD officer is not being released at this time per KPD policy.  The officer has been placed on administrative leave, and the Texas Rangers are conducting the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

Written by: Michelle Layton

