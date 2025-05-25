KPD pursuit ends in traffic fatality

AD

A Kerrville Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on May 24, at approximately 10:35 p.m. for an equipment violation on a 2012 Chevrolet pickup which was travelling north in the 600 block of Harper Road. According to KPD, the truck immediately accelerated away from the officer’s marked patrol unit and fled north on Harper Road. The driver and sole occupant of the truck lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway and eventually striking a parked vehicle located in the 1100 block of Lake Drive. The truck then struck a telephone pole and overturned, coming to rest against a residence in the 1100 block of Lake Drive.

The officer immediately requested assistance from Kerrville Fire Department Medical Services and attempted to render assistance, but the driver of the truck was deceased at the scene. The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when appropriate.

