Local News

KPD releases names involved in Sunday's vehicle accident

March 25, 2024

The Kerrville Police Department has given more updates regarding Sunday morning’s single vehicle accident which resulted in a fatality.  On Sunday, March 24, at approximately 1:37 a.m., a single vehicle was involved in a rollover accident in the 200 block of Holdsworth Drive, resulting in the death of 15-year-old Ayden Elyse Vargas, of Kerrville.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Aden Alberto Neri, of Fredericksburg and three other juvenile passengers, all of Kerrville, sustained what are believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries.  No further information regarding the condition of the driver or the other injured parties is currently available.

KPD is conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of this crash, and no one has been charged with a crime in relation to this crash at this time.  An initial investigation indicates a 2007 BMW was traveling east on Holdsworth Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and impacted a tree.  Investigators are working to determine if alcohol, speed, distracted driving, or other factors played a role in this crash.  The investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available at this time, according to KPD.

“This is a tragic incident, it’s always heartbreaking to see a young life cut short.  Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ayden in their time of grief,” said Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall.

Written by: Michelle Layton

