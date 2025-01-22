AD
KPD warns citizens of Imposter Scams

todayJanuary 22, 2025

The Kerrville Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam in which scammers are impersonating real Kerrville Police officers in a cell phone scam. KPD says that scammers are replicating real government phone numbers to appear legitimate. The scammers allegedly tell potential victims that an arrest warrant has been issued for them after they failed to appear at a court date. The scammer will then solicit money from the victim as an alternative to them being arrested. Victims are directed to purchase store gift-cards or asked to make payments through a Bitcoin ATM.

Anyone who receives unsolicited phone calls or emails similar in nature is asked to do the following:

~ Do not feel pressured to act. Scammers may have some public information about you, such as your name and address, but that does not mean they are legitimate. Verify by contacting the appropriate agency directly using a customer service info line on their website.

~ KPD will never demand payment by phone. Never share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

~ Share what you know with others. By telling your friends and family members about the scam, you can help protect your community.

KPD will never solicit anyone for monetary funds, bank information, or social security numbers. Anyone who has been contacted by a scammer impersonating a KPD officer or other law enforcement official, whether or not any money was transferred, is asked to report the incident by calling (830) 257-8181.

Written by: Michelle Layton

