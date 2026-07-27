KSP now open; most amenities available

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Kerrville-Schreiner Park (KSP) is now open, with most amenities available, according to the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department. The following areas are open:

~RV Sites

~Tent Sites

~Recreation Hall

~Playground (Day Use)

~Pollinator Garden (Day Use)

~KSP Hillside, including the Bird Blind and 14 miles of hiking and biking trails

The following areas will remain CLOSED until further notice:

~Beachfront/River Access

~Amphitheater

~Riverside Mini Cabins

Visitors are reminded to obey all posted signs, barriers, and area closures. Some restrictions remain in place as recovery work continues.

For more information, contact Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 830-257-7300 or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/camp.

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