KSP now open; most amenities available

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Kerrville-Schreiner Park (KSP) is now open, with most amenities available, according to the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department. The following areas are open:
~RV Sites
~Tent Sites
~Recreation Hall
~Playground (Day Use)
~Pollinator Garden (Day Use)
~KSP Hillside, including the Bird Blind and 14 miles of hiking and biking trails
The following areas will remain CLOSED until further notice:
~Beachfront/River Access
~Amphitheater
~Riverside Mini Cabins
Visitors are reminded to obey all posted signs, barriers, and area closures. Some restrictions remain in place as recovery work continues.
For more information, contact Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 830-257-7300 or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/camp.
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