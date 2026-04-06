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Mike FM Music News

Lady Gaga, Doechii team for new song from T’he Devil Wears Prada 2′

todayApril 6, 2026

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Poster for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ (20th Century Studios)

Lady Gaga is hitting the “Runway” for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Gaga was photographed on the set of the film, but so far she hasn’t been officially announced as a cast member. However, it was revealed Monday that she’s recorded a new song for the highly anticipated sequel. She and “Anxiety” singer Doechii have recorded “Runway,” which you can hear in the final trailer for the movie, out now.

“You were born for the runway,” you can hear Gaga sing at the end of the trailer. The Devil Wears Prada 2, which reunites original cast members Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, arrives in theaters on May 1.

Gaga has a long history of recording songs for films. She released the Grammy-nominated Harlequin — an entire album of songs from Joker: Folie à Deux — and has been nominated for Oscars three times for her movie songs, winning once for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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