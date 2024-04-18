AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lee Brice “had the best time” at first father-daughter dance

todayApril 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

Lee Brice is all smiles after attending his first father-daughter dance with his daughter, Trulee.

The “I Don’t Dance” singer took to social media to share photos taken after their dance.

“My sweet beautiful little girl.. I had the best time at our first daddy-daughter dance. Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest daddy in the world,” Lee captioned his Instagram carousel.

The three-picture post featured Lee in a black crewneck and denim jeans as he posed for shots with Trulee, who donned a dress and held a bouquet of tulips.

On the music front, Lee’s set to release his new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters on April 26. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%