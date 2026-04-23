Lee Brice’s son Takoda works toward a ‘Truck Bed Mixtape’

Lee Brice’s ‘Sunriser’ (Curb Records)

You’ll get a glimpse of the next generation of Lee Brice’s family in the video for his new song.

“This one hits a little harder with our son Takoda playing the main character in the video,” Lee posted on his socials, along with a preview.

In the clip, we see the teen, who was born in 2008, doing manual labor to earn cash to buy a truck.

“‘Truck Bed Mixtape’ is one of my favorite songs on this whole record,” his dad says. “We had great day creating it and then recording it couldn’t have been more fun.”