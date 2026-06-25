Lionel Richie cuts opening night set short after feeling ‘dizzy’ and ‘strange’

Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Lionel Richie was not ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ during the opening night of his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday: He was sitting on the stage.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer cut his set short on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire after telling the audience he was feeling “dizzy” and “strange,” reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While he began singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” standing up, he then stopped and perched on a step on the stage to complete the song. He told fans, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a** down.”

But about 55 minutes into his performance, after sitting behind the piano to sing “Three Times a Lady,” he announced an intermission and left the stage. Forty minutes later, one of Lionel’s bandmembers appeared onstage and said, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

After the announcement, John Paris, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Lionel was “a little dehydrated,” but there weren’t any indications prior to the show the he was feeling ill.

ABC News has reached out to Lionel’s rep.