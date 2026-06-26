Lionel Richie postpones two shows after falling ill on stage on first night of tour

Music legend Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Lionel Richie is postponing his next two shows after falling ill on stage in Minnesota during the first night of his nationwide tour with Earth Wind and Fire on Wednesday.

A statement shared by United Center on social media on Thursday said the “Easy” singer, 77, has postponed his shows on Friday in Chicago and on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, as advised by doctors who have told Richie to “rest and return to full health.”

The United Center added that Richie, along with Earth, Wind & Fire will return on stage on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the statement added. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

Richie stopped his Wednesday show almost an hour in and exited the stage after telling the audience he was feeling dizzy, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Several videos posted online show Richie seated during his performance.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Richie for more information on his condition.

According to the Star Tribune, Richie called for an intermission almost an hour into the show and saxophonist Dino Soldo later came out and told the audience the singer was “not feeling well” and the show would not continue. Soldo noted that “additional information will be available,” the Star Tribune reported.

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Star Tribune that Richie was “a little dehydrated” but added he did not know his condition for certain.

The Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire Sing A Song All Night Long tour kicked off in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and includes several other dates through the summer.