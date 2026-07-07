Listen to U2’s new single, ‘Street of Dreams’

Artwork for U2’s new single ‘Street of Dreams’ (Island Records)

U2 is finally giving fans a preview of their next album.

The Irish rockers have just dropped the new track “Street of Dreams,” the first single off the band’s yet-to-be announced studio album.

U2 has also released a video to accompany the track, which they shot in May near Plaza Santo Domingo in Mexico City. The video shoot was marred by bad weather, although it didn’t stop a huge crowd of fans from gathering to watch the filming. During the shoot, thunder and rain caused their generator to crash. U2 wound up taking cover in a nearby apartment, with the resident allowing the band to film off their balcony.

U2’s upcoming album will be their first full album in nine years. Their last release, Songs of Experience, came out in December 2017. They did release two EPs with new material — Days of Ash and Easter Lily — in February and April, respectively.

The new music comes during a year when U2 will be celebrating a huge milestone. September will mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation, which happened after Larry Mullen Jr. posted an ad seeking musicians to form a band on the noticeboard at Dublin’s Mount Temple Comprehensive.