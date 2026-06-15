Live album of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1976 London residency to be released in August

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon’ (Tuff Gong/Island/UMe)

A new live album highlighting Bob Marley & The Wailers’ 1976 London residency is getting its first-ever official release.

Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon features 18 tracks recorded during Marley’s June 1976 sold-out residency at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. According to a press release, the tracks included on the album represent the “best performance of each song” across the residency’s four shows.

And fans are getting their first taste of the album with the release of the track “Roots, Rock, Reggae (Live at the Hammersmith Odeon),” which is now available via digital outlets.

Performances from the concert were previously only available as part of an incomplete bootleg. The album features live takes of such Marley classics as “Get Up, Stand Up,” “I Shot the Sheriff” and “No Woman No Cry,” along with the rarity “Bend Down Low” and more.

Roots, Rock, Reggae: Live at the Hammersmith Odeon will be released Aug. 14 digitally, as two-LP vinyl and two-CD sets, and as a limited-edition two-LP color vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.