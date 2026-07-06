Metallica met up with Sharon Osbourne on one-year anniversary of Back to the Beginning

Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Sharon Osbourne attended Metallica’s show in London Sunday on the one-year anniversary of the Back to the Beginning concert.

Back to the Beginning, which took place on July 5, 2025, marked the final live performance by the original Black Sabbath lineup and Ozzy Osbourne, who died just over two weeks later on July 22. The show also featured a stacked lineup of hard rock and metal bands, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer and Pantera.

Metallica met up with Sharon backstage in London Sunday, as well as her and Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne. You can check out photos from the encounter on Metallica’s Instagram.

“One year after ‘Back to the Beginning,’ we were thrilled to see some familiar faces for #M72London,” the post’s caption reads. “We miss you, Ozzy!”

Metallica also paid tribute to Ozzy during Sunday’s show with a performance of the Sabbath song “Electric Funeral” during bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett’s “Doodle” segment.