Living History Day Camp in June at the Union Church Building in Kerrville

AD

The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and the Kerr County Historical Commission offer a Living History Camp for children ages 6 to 10 years old from Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 noon each day. All activities are located at the Union Church Building at the corner of Travis and Broadway streets in Kerrville. Cost for the week: $75 per child. Scholarships are available.

Each morning of the week features a theme to stimulate interest in history. Local individuals and organizations are scheduled for presentations about life in early Kerr County. Hands-on activities and demonstrations will focus on storytelling, learning pioneer skills, food making and tasting, and art and music making.

Register online: https://www.hhheritagecenter.org/stories/register-for-2025-living-history-day-camp. For information, contact Angela Kennedy, Executive Director of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center. Email: akennedy@hhheritagecenter.org. Call: 830-955-5034.

The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center is a nonprofit community organization working to establish a museum celebrating Kerr County history in the A.C. and Myrta Schreiner House on the campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. The Kerr County Historical Commission exists as a part of the county government and works for the preservation of the historical heritage of Kerr County.

AD