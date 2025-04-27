AD
Local News

Living History Day Camp in June at the Union Church Building in Kerrville

todayApril 27, 2025

The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and the Kerr County Historical Commission offer a Living History Camp for children ages 6 to 10 years old from Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 20.  Hours are from 9 a.m. to 12 noon each day.  All activities are located at the Union Church Building at the corner of Travis and Broadway streets in Kerrville.  Cost for the week: $75 per child.  Scholarships are available.

Each morning of the week features a theme to stimulate interest in history.  Local individuals and organizations are scheduled for presentations about life in early Kerr County.  Hands-on activities and demonstrations will focus on storytelling, learning pioneer skills, food making and tasting, and art and music making.

Register online: https://www.hhheritagecenter.org/stories/register-for-2025-living-history-day-camp.  For information, contact Angela Kennedy, Executive Director of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.  Email: akennedy@hhheritagecenter.org.  Call: 830-955-5034.

The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center is a nonprofit community organization working to establish a museum celebrating Kerr County history in the A.C. and Myrta Schreiner House on the campus of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.  The Kerr County Historical Commission exists as a part of the county government and works for the preservation of the historical heritage of Kerr County.

Written by: Michelle Layton

