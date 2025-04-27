LWV-Hill Country Texas offering Election Voter Guides

AD

Voter Guides for the Election in Kerr County on Saturday, May 3 are available in printed form at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Dietert Center in Kerrville. There is one election on the ballot – Kerrville ISD School Board District 7. Approximately four thousand registered voters are eligible to cast a vote for one of the two candidates: Caleb Boone or Mike Wittler. To verify eligibility, a voter can check the boxes on the right hand side of the yellow voter registration card or check their status at votetexas.gov.

The Kerr County Voter Guide contains information on voting, as well as the responses of the two candidates to three questions. There are two more days for Early Voting, April 28-29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voting on Election Day, May 3, will be at Starkey Elementary School Cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The League of Women Voters does not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties, but presents candidate responses to questions in the words of each candidate. The voter guide is produced by the Hill Country League of Women Voters, a non-partisan civic organization and is free. For more information, visit www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Another option to be an informed voter is to explore VOTE411.org. This website is an online database for voters to read about the election. The website VOTE411.org is sponsored by LWV Hill Country Texas. A voter enters the address on their voter registration card to access a list of elections on their ballot.

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas has served citizens for forty-five years and focuses on registering citizens to vote, providing information on candidates and issues, and encouraging citizens to vote. As a non-partisan and non-profit organization, the League does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office.

