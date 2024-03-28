AD
Maroon 5 approves of Mick Jagger’s dance to their hit song

todayMarch 28, 2024

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for A&M/Octone

On March 27, Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger posted a video of himself at an outdoor bar where the local band was playing — you guessed it — “Moves Like Jagger.” Maroon 5 has now reacted to the video.

In his post, Jagger, 80, busts some moves while laughing and smiling. He wrote in the caption, “Moves like who!” It appears the video was taken at one of the rock icon’s favorite island destinations, Mustique.

Maroon 5 has reposted Jagger’s video to their Instagram Story and captioned it with an animated “GOAT” — “Greatest of All Time” — graphic.

“Moves Like Jagger,” featuring Christina Aguilera, came out in 2011 and became Maroon 5’s second #1 hit, as well as one of the bestselling singles of all time. The video features footage of Mick as a young man, showing off his signature dance style.

Mick and the Rolling Stones will kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour April 28 in Houston, Texas. Maroon 5 resumes their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on May 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

