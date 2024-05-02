AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Maya Rudolph and Jake Gyllenhaal to finish out ‘Saturday Night Live”s 49th season in May

todayMay 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live announced Thursday that its final two shows of the 49th season will be hosted by former cast member Maya Rudolph and Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Both stars will be making their third appearances as host on their respective evenings.

Rudolph, star of the comedy Loot on Apple TV+, will appear on the May 11 show, with Vampire Weekend marking their fourth stint as musical guest.

Gyllenhaal will take the stage for the season finale a week later, on May 18, with Sabrina Carpenter as the show’s musical guest for the first time.

Recording artist and Argylle star Dua Lipa will be Saturday Night Live‘s host and musical guest for May 4’s show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%