AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson dead at 75

todayMay 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jim Dyson/Getty Images

MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson has died at age 75.

A post published Thursday, May 9, on the MC5 Instagram reads, “Drummer Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson, engine room of the MC5, died of heart failure this morning in Michigan. Rest in beats.”

Formed outside Detroit in 1963, MC5 was massively influential on the burgeoning punk rock scene. They were known particularly for their 1969 album Kick Out the Jams and its title track.

News of Thompson’s passing comes just three months after MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer died in February. Thompson and Kramer were the last two surviving members of the classic Kick Out the Jams lineup.
 

MC5 is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees with the Musical Excellence award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%