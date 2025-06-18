AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Medina ISD teacher posts bond after being charged with improper relationship with a student

todayJune 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD

A Medina ISD educator was released after posting a $50,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of an improper relationship with a student, according to Kerr County jail records.  Love was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Saturday, following an investigation launched after a report was made by a third party.

The district said Love worked as a teacher, and he is currently listed as a head basketball coach on the district’s staff directory.

Medina ISD released the following statement:

“The district received reports that Bradley Love was arrested Saturday, June 14, 2025.  Mr. Love began working for the District in August of 2024 and served as a teacher and coach.  The Medina School District is cooperating with law enforcement in Kerr County to ensure a full investigation.”

Love is a 2017 graduate of Tivy High School where he was a member of the school’s basketball team.  He studied Exercise Science at Schreiner University and was listed as a guard on the university’s basketball team from 2019 to 2022.

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%