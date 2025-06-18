Medina ISD teacher posts bond after being charged with improper relationship with a student

AD

A Medina ISD educator was released after posting a $50,000 bond following his arrest on a charge of an improper relationship with a student, according to Kerr County jail records. Love was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on Saturday, following an investigation launched after a report was made by a third party.

The district said Love worked as a teacher, and he is currently listed as a head basketball coach on the district’s staff directory.

Medina ISD released the following statement:

“The district received reports that Bradley Love was arrested Saturday, June 14, 2025. Mr. Love began working for the District in August of 2024 and served as a teacher and coach. The Medina School District is cooperating with law enforcement in Kerr County to ensure a full investigation.”

Love is a 2017 graduate of Tivy High School where he was a member of the school’s basketball team. He studied Exercise Science at Schreiner University and was listed as a guard on the university’s basketball team from 2019 to 2022.

