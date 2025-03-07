AD
Local News

Meeting of the LWV Hill Country March 15 in Llano

March 7, 2025

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas scheduled a meeting on Saturday, March 15 at the Llano County Historical Museum located at 310 Bessemer Avenue in Llano.  League meetings are open to the public, and there is no charge to attend.  A social time with members and guests to get acquainted begins at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments.  The business meeting and the program begin at 10 a.m.  The meeting is also available on Zoom by contacting the League at president@lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

“Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations” is the program to be presented by Sarah Freymann Fontenot, a nurse and a lawyer who has lived in the Hill Country for more than thirty years and is now retired.  Currently, she is active on the board for Leadership Women, which has helped empower women leaders in Texas for forty-four years and is relevant to Women’s History Month and the topic of the meeting.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan and nonprofit civic organization encouraging informed and active participation in government and does not endorse or oppose candidates for elected office.  Anyone aged 16 and older can become a member by paying the annual dues.  The Hill Country Texas League serves six counties: Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano.

For more information, visit https://www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Written by: Michelle Layton

