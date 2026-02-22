AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls in Final Weekend

todayFebruary 22, 2026

Background
share close
AD

The Schreiner University men’s basketball team dropped both contests over the weekend, battling through stretches of strong play but ultimately coming up short in each matchup.

In Game One, the Mountaineers struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm early, allowing their opponent to build momentum in the first half. Despite tightening up defensively after the break and showing improved ball movement, Schreiner was unable to close the gap down the stretch. A late push cut the deficit to single digits, but key turnovers and second-chance opportunities by the opposition sealed the outcome.

Game Two followed a similar script, with the Mountaineers competing hard for all 40 minutes. Schreiner showed improved energy on both ends of the floor and saw multiple players contribute offensively, but foul trouble and rebounding challenges proved costly. The team remained within striking distance throughout the second half before the opponent pulled away in the final minutes.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Schreiner Rifle Competes Strongly, Qualifies for MAC Championship

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University Rifle Team delivered a series of determined and competitive performances this week against conference opponent John Jay and nationally ranked Mount Aloysius, while officially securing qualification for the MAC Rifle Conference Championship to be held next weekend. The Mountaineers demonstrated resilience, individual excellence, and […]

todayFebruary 22, 2026

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Going Strong Through Regionals

Posted: Feb 22, 2026 After the first day, the Mountaineers are sitting eighth in the tournament. Just about smack in the middle of all of the NCAA div ll programs, including div l Lindenwood. The team is out in front of all other div lll programs, by five spots or […]

todayFebruary 22, 2026

AD
0%