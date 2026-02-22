Men’s Basketball Falls in Final Weekend

AD

The Schreiner University men’s basketball team dropped both contests over the weekend, battling through stretches of strong play but ultimately coming up short in each matchup.

In Game One, the Mountaineers struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm early, allowing their opponent to build momentum in the first half. Despite tightening up defensively after the break and showing improved ball movement, Schreiner was unable to close the gap down the stretch. A late push cut the deficit to single digits, but key turnovers and second-chance opportunities by the opposition sealed the outcome.

Game Two followed a similar script, with the Mountaineers competing hard for all 40 minutes. Schreiner showed improved energy on both ends of the floor and saw multiple players contribute offensively, but foul trouble and rebounding challenges proved costly. The team remained within striking distance throughout the second half before the opponent pulled away in the final minutes.