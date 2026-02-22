Schreiner Rifle Competes Strongly, Qualifies for MAC Championship

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University Rifle Team delivered a series of

determined and competitive performances this week against conference opponent John

Jay and nationally ranked Mount Aloysius, while officially securing qualification for the

MAC Rifle Conference Championship to be held next weekend.

The Mountaineers demonstrated resilience, individual excellence, and continued progress

as the program builds momentum in its first full season competing within the Mid-Atlantic

Conference.

Schreiner earned a decisive team victory over John Jay, posting a Smallbore score of

2175, an Air Rifle score of 2241, and a combined aggregate score of 4416. This

performance was led by sophomore Molly Mitchell, who dominated both disciplines with a

Smallbore score of 574 and an Air Rifle score of 588, producing the highest aggregate

score of the match at 1162.

Cora Anderson delivered a strong supporting performance, scoring 551 in Smallbore and

563 in Air Rifle, while Isabella Evans contributed 530 in Smallbore and 559 in Air Rifle.

Christian Nickerson added valuable points with scores of 520 in Smallbore and 531 in Air

Rifle, showcasing the depth and growth of the Schreiner roster.

In their second match, Schreiner faced nationally respected Mount Aloysius. Despite

competing against one of the conference’s strongest programs, Schreiner posted a team

aggregate score of 4361. Molly Mitchell once again led the Mountaineers, firing a 577 in

Smallbore and 587 in Air Rifle, finishing first overall individually with an aggregate score of

1164.

Evans continued her strong season with scores of 549 in Smallbore and 558 in Air Rifle,

while Anderson added 536 in Smallbore and 559 in Air Rifle, reinforcing the team’s

consistency and competitive spirit.

As a result of their performance throughout the season, Schreiner has officially qualified

for the MAC Rifle Conference Championship next weekend. This milestone represents a

significant achievement for the program and reflects the discipline, commitment, and belief

of its student-athletes.

Head Coach Tim McGuire praised the team’s effort and growth, noting that the athletes

have embraced the challenge of competing at the NCAA level and continue to build a

culture defined by discipline, resilience, and trust in the process.

With momentum on their side, the Mountaineers now turn their focus to the conference

championship, prepared to compete and continue building the foundation of a

championship-caliber program