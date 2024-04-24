Men’s Golf Crowned 2024 SCAC Champions

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team were crowned champions of the SCAC after finishing in first place at the 2024 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship.

The Mountaineers traveled to Lake Whitney, Texas, to compete in the 2024 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship, hosted at White Bluff Golf Course.

From the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

“The title was the first for the 16th-ranked Schreiner’s men’s program since taking back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. Consistency was key for the Mountaineers in this year’s run to the program’s third title this decade as three of the team’s golfers finished in the top eight and all five squad members finished in the top 15. Behind all-conference performances from graduate student Drew Hermesmeyer (73-73-79–225) and sophomore Matthew McKenzie (73-76-76–225), who both finished tied for fourth to earn First Team All-SCAC accolades, Schreiner led the field in birdies (34) and pars (154) as well as par three (3.38), par four (4.34) and par five (4.90) scoring over the course of the three day event. Additionally, senior Jake Sitterle (75-80-74–229) finished in eighth alone for Second Team All-SCAC honors, marking the third time the senior has earned all-conference accolades for his efforts at the championships. Rounding out the Mountaineers contingent was sophomore Colin Perez, who finished tied for 13th with a three day total of 234 (73-79-82) and senior John Martinez who tied for 15th with a final score of 235 (79-77-79).” (Full Article)

2024 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship – Final Leaderboard

Schreiner University (907) Trinity University (925) University of St. Thomas (926) Centenary College (940) Texas Lutheran University (943) University of Dallas (944) Southwestern University (945)

Schreiner University Men’s Golf – Total Scores

Schreiner’s championship run featured all five players finishing in the top-15 of the field, one player selected to the All-SCAC Second Team (Jake Sitterle), and two players selected to the All-SCAC First Team (Drew Hermesmeyer and Matthew McKenzie).

Up Next

The SCAC championship win by the Mountaineers gave them an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship where they will look to take home their second national championship in the program’s history (previously won in 2014).

Results