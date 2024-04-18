Men’s Golf Ranked #16 in the Nation

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team is currently ranked #16 in the nation among all Division III programs in the latest poll released by Spikemark.

The Mountaineers will head into postseason play as the #16 ranked team in the country and the top team in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference with their eyes set on bringing home the 2024 SCAC Men’s Golf Championship trophy.

“The men’s team is working hard. It is a total team effort. We don’t have expectations, we have goals. We are going to continue to grind, and the young men are setting the example the last couple of years to become a truly elite program. Most importantly, the team GPA in the Fall was the highest team sport GPA counting both the men and women. That is the most significant accomplishment.” – Ala Baxter, Schreiner Men’s Golf Head Coach

The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team also finished their regular season qualifying for postseason play and will join the men’s team in Waco, Texas, where they will compete the 2024 SCAC Women’s Golf Championship.

“The women’s team is really buying into the team effort and building a program approach. They are shorthanded as Emmie Rhude is injured. This will not deter them as it is a next woman up mentality. They are also focused to try to overtake the men for the GPA award. That is the most important battle for both teams.” – Alan Baxter, Schreiner Women’s Golf Head Coach

Both teams will now head to White Bluff Golf Course in Waco, Texas, to compete in the 2024 SCAC Golf Championships.

Current Division III Men’s Golf Rankings