Men’s Tennis Defeats University of St. Thomas

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s tennis team won their road conference match against the University of St. Thomas 6-3.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Schreiner moved to 5-11 overall and 3-2 in SCAC play after taking down the Celts on the road.

Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against the University of St. Thomas’ Zhanlue Kuang 6-3, 7(4)-6, and in doing so, picked up his 100th career win as a member of the Schreiner Men’s Tennis team.

The Mountaineers will head into postseason play with a trip to Sherman, Texas, to compete in the 2024 SCAC Men’s Tennis Championship.

