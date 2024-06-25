AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Tennis Falls to UC Santa Cruz

todayJune 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against UC Santa Cruz 7-2.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Banana Slugs from UC Santa Cruz.

Schreiner fell to 4-11 overall after picking up just two points against UC Santa Cruz at home.

Match Standouts

  • Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against UC Santa Cruz’s Andrew Tjoa 6-2, 7(2)-6.
  • Carson Kirk and Andrew Reyes (Sophomore / Mission, TX) won their #2 doubles match against UC Santa Cruz’s Andrew Tjoa and Adam Hidas 8-5.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will resume SCAC play with a trip to Houston, Texas, for a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%