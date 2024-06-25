Men’s Tennis Falls to UC Santa Cruz

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their home non-conference match against UC Santa Cruz 7-2.
The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Banana Slugs from UC Santa Cruz.
Schreiner fell to 4-11 overall after picking up just two points against UC Santa Cruz at home.
Match Standouts
- Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against UC Santa Cruz’s Andrew Tjoa 6-2, 7(2)-6.
- Carson Kirk and Andrew Reyes (Sophomore / Mission, TX) won their #2 doubles match against UC Santa Cruz’s Andrew Tjoa and Adam Hidas 8-5.
Up Next
The Mountaineers will resume SCAC play with a trip to Houston, Texas, for a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.
Box Score
Schedule
