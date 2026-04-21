AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Midland covers Stapleton on ‘Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey’

todayApril 21, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Midland’s “Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey” (Blue Highway Records)

You can find out what it sounds like when Midland covers Chris Stapleton on their latest track, one the ACM male artist of the year co-wrote with his SteelDrivers bandmate Mike Henderson. 

‘Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey’ is a seminal honky tonk up tempo classic that Stapleton wrote and fine artists like Gary Allan and The SteelDrivers have cut and performed,” lead singer Mark Wystrach says. “We liked the song as it provided us with an opportunity to do a bluegrass arrangement on the chorus that really soars!”

“It’s catchy as hell, up tempo and a lot of fun to play and sing,” he adds.

“Drinkin’ Dark Whiskey” follows “Marlboro Man,” which came out in January. 

Look for Midland to sing both when they play the American Championship Rodeo Weekend May 22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ahead of their European tour in June.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%