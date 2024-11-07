Missing SA mother’s husband charged with her murder

AD

The husband of a missing Olmos Park mother, Suzanne Simpson, has been officially charged with her murder. On Thursday, November 7, 53-year-old Brad Simpson was charged with Murder, along with his previous charges which include weapon charges, evidence tampering, unlawful restraint and bodily injury to a family member. The arrest affidavit will be sealed for thirty days, and Simpson’s total bond stands at $5 million, according to Bexar County court records.

Suzanne Simpson’s body has not been found, but sources say that law enforcement authorities are currently focusing on looking for her remains in the Bandera area. Authorities have already searched in wooded areas near the Simpson’s home, a landfill in east Bexar County, and a Boerne shopping center. She was last seen on October 6 at her home in Olmos Park. Neighbors told police that they witnessed Simpson being physically assaulted that night by her husband.

The investigation is ongoing.

