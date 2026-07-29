More than 18,000 cyclosporiasis cases reported across 45 states: CDC

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(WASHINGTON) — Cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite, have topped 18,000 in 45 states, according to updated data Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since May 1, at least 6,707 cases have been laboratory-confirmed, including 423 hospitalizations, the CDC noted.

Additionally, the agency said it is “aware” of more than 11,500 additional cases that are not laboratory confirmed or require further investigation and analysis. Many of these additional cases have been reported by Michigan and Ohio, which have linked the bulk of their cases to now recalled iceberg lettuce.

The CDC notes that this parasite typically spikes in the summer months, so other states could be seeing cases tied to other sources.

Health officials have previously said that increases in cases may reflect reporting delays rather than a fresh wave of infections.

The CDC said it can take up to six weeks to determine if a sick person should be counted in the agency’s tally.

Additionally, the average time between infection and when symptoms appear is one week but can take up to two weeks or longer, according to the CDC. This means it may take some time for diagnosis and reporting to catch up.

The ages of those who have fallen ill ranges from 1 to 98 years old, the data shows. No deaths have been reported.

While health officials have linked some of these cases to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants in nine states, the agency said it is possible there are other potential sources — something officials continue to investigate.

The lettuce at Taco Bell was supplied by Taylor Farms and sourced from central Mexico. Earlier this month, Taylor Farms de Mexico issued a voluntary recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, with the recall affecting 27 states.

The recalled products were distributed from June 29 through July 16 and have best-if-used-by dates up to Aug. 3.

Additionally, Taco Bell said it is no longer using lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico at any of its restaurants.

ABC News’ Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.