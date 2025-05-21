AD
Local News

Most city offices to close for Memorial Day

todayMay 21, 2025

The City of Kerrville municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Monday, May 26, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.  Additionally, the city secretary’s office will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.  Those needing assistance can email City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx.gov.

All city parks and the Parks and Recreation Office at Kerrville Schreiner Park will remain open on Memorial Day.

Municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 27.

 

Written by: Michelle Layton

