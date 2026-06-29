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Local News

Most Fredericksburg municipal offices to close Friday for July 4th holiday

todayJune 29, 2026

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Most City of Fredericksburg buildings, facilities and offices will be altering their hours of operation in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

~CITY HALL: Closed Friday, July 3/Reopening Monday, July 6

~ANIMAL SHELTER: Closed Friday, July 3/Reopening Monday, July 6

~GILLESPIE COUNTY HEALTH DIVISION: Closed Friday, July 3/Reopening Monday, July 6

~LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICES: Closed Friday, July 3/Reopening Monday, July 6

~RECYCLING CENTER: Closed Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4/Reopening Monday, July 6

Garbage collection will remain on the regular schedule.  There are no garbage collection holidays, but customers are asked to have their trash can out by the curb by 7 a.m.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.fbgtx.org.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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