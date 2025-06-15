Movie Chat this Wednesday at the Kerrville library

AD

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting its next installment of “Movie Chat” on Wednesday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the library’s third-floor conference room. This unique program shares a format similar to the library’s renowned book clubs, but with a cinematic twist.

This month’s featured film is ‘Seraphine,’ starring Yolande Moreau and Ulrich Tukur. Participants can get more information and check out a DVD copy at the Circulation Desk to watch at their convenience, or stream the movie on Kanopy. The discussion will explore the movie’s significant themes and concepts.

Movie Chat meets regularly on the third Wednesday of the month. The program is free and registration is not required.

For more information, contact the library’s Reference Desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD