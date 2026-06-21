“Mr & Mrs”: Dua Lipa shares photos of her elaborate Chanel wedding gown

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Dua Lipa has finally given fans a good look at the gown she wore for her and Callum Turner’s June 6 wedding celebration in Sicily. She posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mr & Mrs.”

Dua wore a custom Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown with a halter neckline and a plunging back, decorated with crystals and feathers. A feathered headpiece, a six-foot train and long veil completed the look. Four hundred and eighty thousand beads and 25,000 feathers were used to create the gown, which took over 1,100 hours of needlework. The veil, embroidered with birds and flowers, took another 3,000 hours of handwork.

You can get a closer look at the work that went into the gown on Chanel’s official Instagram.

According to ELLE, it was the first Chanel Haute Couture wedding gown to be designed by Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy for a “friend of the house,” which is what Dua is.

As for Callum, he wore a black Louis Vuitton tux designed by Pharrell Williams, with a black bowtie and a hand-crafted red peony in his lapel, according to ELLE.

After Dua posted the wedding photos, some of her famous pals chimed in with well wishes. Elton John wrote, “Congratulations, an honour to have been there to celebrate your love.” Elton reportedly serenaded the couple with his hit “Your Song” at the Sicily ceremony.

Katy Perry commented, “sweetie babies,” while Gracie Abrams wrote, “Can’t handle it.” Justin Timberlake wrote, “Congrats, you 2!!!”

Dua and Callum first tied the knot May 31 in an intimate ceremony in London; Dua wore a Schiaparelli skirt suit and a big white hat.