Murder suspect arrested in San Antonio

The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed that Gabriel Rene Aleman was arrested in San Antonio Saturday night. Aleman was wanted for the shooting death of Deanna Leann Arispe, 36, which occurred at about 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2800 block of Hunt Street in Kerrville.

KPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives, working alongside Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, obtained information that Aleman was hiding out from law enforcement at an address in San Antonio, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department was notified and placed the location under surveillance. Aleman was located and arrested in the 400 block of San Gabriel, San Antonio, by the SAPD at roughly 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Aleman is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond charged with Murder, Texas Penal Code 19.02.

Casandra Carin Moreno, 31, was arrested for Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon, 3rd Degree Felony, Texas Penal Code 38.05, after she provided Aleman a ride to San Antonio following the shooting, according to a press release. Moreno was arrested in the 300 block of Carolyn Street West in Ingram and is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail.

Investigators are still gathering additional facts in this investigation, and it is possible additional criminal charges may be filed.

