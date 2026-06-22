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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Adele, Pink and more

todayJune 22, 2026

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Adele’s been out of the spotlight lately, but she emerged a few days ago to check out a rising star: Lola Young. 
Adele attended one of Lola’s concerts at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and posed with her backstage. Lola posted video of herself freaking out as she tells someone else that “Adele’s here.” She wrote in the caption that “it was so surreal” to have one of her “favourite artists ever” show up. 

Céline Dion will release a new song called “Bonjour, Pardon, Merci” on July 3; it’s available for presave now. It’ll be the second new song she’s released since announcing her Paris residency, set to take place this fall. She put out a song called “Dansons” in April.

New mom Carly Rae Jepsen is birthing another project: a double album. Called Day and Night, it features 24 tracks, 12 for day and 12 for night. The first single, “On Wires,” is out on Friday. Her first live performance of 2026 will take place Sept. 27 at New York City’s All Things Go Festival.

Pink shared a Father’s Day tribute on Monday to her husband, Carey Hart, with whom she shares daughter Willow Sage Heart and son Jameson Moon Hart. She wrote, “I miss my Dad. But I get to see this guy do it. It is such a gift to see a father love their children. To be stretched to the limits by that love, to show up in any and every way they can. These two are very lucky, and very loved.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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