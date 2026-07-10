Music Notes: Benson Boone, Kelly Clarkson and more

Benson Boone made a surprise appearance during country star Megan Moroney’s concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Thursday night. Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Megan welcoming Boone out to help her sing her track “Beautiful Things,” before they team up to sing his hit track of the same name.

Kelly Clarkson has given fans a preview of her upcoming single, “I’d Be Lyin’.” She posted a snippet of her recording the track in the studio on Instagram. The clip starts out with Kelly just singing to a drum beat, before the full backing track kicks in. “I’d be lyin’ if I said I do/ You’re hearing only what you wanted to,” she sings in the clip. “I take a shot every time you lie/ I’ve never been so damn drunk in my life.” Kelly will release “I’d Be Lyin'” on July 17.

Ellie Goulding has announced she’ll be performing at Saturday’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, when England takes on Norway. “Performing at the @fifaworldcup quarter final for England vs Norway has me feeling like truly anything could happen,” she wrote on Instagram next to a carousel of photos of her jumping up and down on her bed. “I already know the boys will make England proud, it’s coming home.”

Shawn Mendes is continuing the 10th anniversary celebration of his sophomore album, Illuminate. He has released “Ruin (Live From Boston),” a live take on the album’s opening track, which has become a fan favorite. It is now available via digital outlets. This follows Shawn’s June celebration of the album’s hit single “Treat You Better,” which he marked with the release of a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.