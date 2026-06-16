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Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Christina Aguilera, Teddy Swims and more

todayJune 16, 2026

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Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, U2’s Bono and The Edge are all set to perform at the Grand Opening Ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. The event will be livestreamed globally at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday. Barack and Michelle Obama will be giving speeches.

Teddy Swims has shared a live performance of a new song called “Break Up in Reverse,” which is likely to appear on his as-yet unannounced new album. “So excited to share this song with you !!” he wrote on Instagram. Teddy also recently announced the opening acts for his upcoming Ugly Tour, which include Natasha Bedingfield.

Lola Young’s hit “Messy” was named song of the year and top streaming song at the ASCAP London Music Awards, held in the British capital on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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