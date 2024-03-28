AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and more

todayMarch 28, 2024

AD

Mariah Carey is continuing to celebrate her 55th birthday — or anniversary, as she says. She posted several more photos to her Instagram of her wearing sparkly dresses to mark the occasion. “327 vibes,” she captioned photos of her lying on a sandy beach, while she also wrote “3.27 at dusk” to caption a photo of her lounging on a boat.

Speaking of birthdays, Lady Gaga celebrates another year around the sun on Thursday. She was photographed getting dinner with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, on Wednesday night. The singer also dined with several friends and her manager, Bobby Campbell.

While promoting his new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which releases the same day Taylor Swift‘s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT drops on April 19, Henry Cavill talked to E! News about his appreciation for the pop star. “I was never not a Swiftie. She’s magnificent,” Cavill said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

AD
