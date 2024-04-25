Music notes: Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift and more

Sheryl Crow is a Billie Eilish fan. After Billie posted photos from her Rolling Stone cover shoot to Instagram, Sheryl took to the comment section to send her some love. “Man, I love what you do so much! So glad you are on the cover!!” Sheryl wrote.

Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, says Taylor Swift doesn’t need her advice on growing older, People reports. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything,” Donna said. “In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

Andrea Bocelli is celebrating 30 years of making music with a three-day event this summer in Lajatico, Italy. Taking place on July 15, 17 and 19, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will feature a number of additional performers, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste and David Foster. It’ll be recorded and released as a concert film directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour last year.