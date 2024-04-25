AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift and more

todayApril 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Sheryl Crow is a Billie Eilish fan. After Billie posted photos from her Rolling Stone cover shoot to Instagram, Sheryl took to the comment section to send her some love. “Man, I love what you do so much! So glad you are on the cover!!” Sheryl wrote.

Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, says Taylor Swift doesn’t need her advice on growing older, People reports. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything,” Donna said. “In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

Andrea Bocelli is celebrating 30 years of making music with a three-day event this summer in Lajatico, Italy. Taking place on July 15, 17 and 19, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will feature a number of additional performers, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste and David Foster. It’ll be recorded and released as a concert film directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour last year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%