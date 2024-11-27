Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and more

Here’s a reminder that on Black Friday you can get your hands on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, which goes on sale exclusively that day at Target’s brick-and-mortar stores. The 256-page book features an in-depth look at every aspect of Taylor’s tour, including rehearsals, costumes, sketches, and Taylor’s own notes and comments. Also arriving at Target Friday: the CD and vinyl editions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, complete with four bonus acoustic songs. If you don’t want to brave the line, the book and LP will be available online on Saturday.

And speaking of Taylor Swift, if you’ve ever wanted to get a look at her famous homemade Pop-Tarts, Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt Sr. posted a photo of them on social platform X. He captioned the photo of the box of treats, “Taylor Swift baked homemade victory Pop Tarts [for] me! [My wife] Yolonda said, ‘She’s done it all season for different people Dave.’ I thought I was SPECIAL. Sweet young woman regardless!”

On Nov. 29, Harper’s Bazaar will post its full interview with Miley Cyrus for its The Good Buy feature, where stars talk about their shopping obsessions. But in a clip posted Wednesday, you can hear Miley talking about her over-reliance on fringe and the insane amount of hair extensions she used to wear.

After releasing a duet with country star Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims is teaming up with another one of country’s big names for yet another collaboration. He and Luke Bryan, as well as rapper Quavo, will release the song “Georgia Ways” on Dec. 6. All three artists are from the Peach State.