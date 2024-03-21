AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Taylor Swift is celebrating World Poetry Day with the help of Spotify. In celebration of her upcoming 11th studio album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, Taylor’s top Spotify listeners received a pop-up message on Thursday. “Happy World Poetry Day! As a top streamer of Taylor Swift, you’re invited to join THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.” Such fans then received a digital card declaring them members, which they were then prompted to share on their social media accounts. “If you’re a top streamer on @spotify, show us your official invitation,” Taylor Nation wrote on its Instagram Story.

Additionally, all special editions of Taylor’s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT vinyl are once again available to purchase for the next 72 hours on store.taylorswift.com, including versions with bonus tracks “The Albatross,” “The Bolter” and “The Black Dog.”

Speaking of Taylor, Jerrod Carmichael says he considers her to be his best friend. “Taylor Swift is my best friend. I’m not her best friend, but she’s my best friend,” Jerrod said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. “Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift? I told my former best friend, ‘You’re out, Taylor Swift is in. You never invited me on your jet to a game.’”

Selena Gomez shared a handmade card from boyfriend Benny Blanco to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Happy first virtual date! – Benny,” the card reads, next to a hand-drawn flower. “#longdistancerelationship vibes,” Selena wrote on top of the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%